Tebedu to keep up with Entikong

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Malaysia will have an Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex in Tebedu comparable to its Indonesian counterpart in Entikong soon.

Speaking to reporters during his working visit to the Tebedu ICQS yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed hope that paperwork would be done soon to look into what was needed to build the facilities there.

He also informed that a taskforce would be formed to look into whether to upgrade the present facilities in the Tebedu ICQS or to build a new complex altogether.

“Sarawak Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) will become the taskforce’s chairman and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed will coordinate the taskforce at technical level. The taskforce has two weeks (from now) to hold a meeting and 60 days to prepare a paperwork which is then to be submitted to the Economic Council and presented at the next cabinet meeting,” he added.

He said construction cost of the new ICQS would be shared equally between the federal and state governments.

Once completed, he added, the new Tebedu ICQS will give a new image to the 10 government departments currently operating in the building.

Also present were Abang Johari, Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, Nur Jazlan, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin and other government officials.

After speaking to reporters, Zahid, Abang Johari and other officials visited the Entikong ICQS on the other side of the border.

In 2016, Indonesian president Joko Widodo officiated a ceremony held at the Entikong ICQS to unveil the Entikong ICQS with a new look as the building underwent a major facelift.

During the ceremony, Joko asked the people of Indonesia to compare the Entikong ICQS with the Tebedu ICQS, and expressed his joy of seeing the Entikong ICQS building having a massive upgrade with new facilities.

During his first visit to the Entikong ICQS as Indonesia president, he expressed dismay at the conditions of the building, even comparing it to an animal stable.

Entikong ICQS was redeveloped in 2014 as Joko had wanted it to be not only an impressive gateway but also a symbol of pride for Indonesians.

So impressive was the new ICQS that it has been used many times in the Indonesian media to ridicule Malaysia.