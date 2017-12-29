Sarawak 

Three churches in Betong receive cheques for building and repair works

Uggah (fourth left) with St Mark Chapel Paku representatives.

 

Uggah (centre) with St Peter’s Church representatives.

 

Uggah (fourth right) with BEM Church representatives.

 

BETONG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas presented cheques to three churches in Betong division in a simple ceremony today in his capacity as the minister in charge of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

The recipients were St Mark Chapel Paku, Spaoh (RM300,000), St Peter’s Church, Saratok (RM200,000) and BEM Church Nanga Bangkit, Spaoh (RM50,000).

The funds, channeled from the state government, will go to church building and repair works.

Receiving on behalf of St Mark Chapel was Penghulu Alexander Bayang, while Father Winston Sokin received on behalf of St Peter’s Church. Joseph Suat on behalf of BEM Church, Nanga Bangkit.

Also present were Resident of Betong Friday Belik and  political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu.

Unifor is a platform for non-Muslims to air their grievances and whatever religious issues they are facing, as well as  to assist religious bodies in setting up their respective centres of worship.

