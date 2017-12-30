21 homeless after early morning fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: A double-story wooden house in the vicinity of Rumah Nuing, Km 3 Jalan Bukit Goram here was gutted by a fire yesterday morning. All the 21 occupants escaped unhurt.

Bomba Kapit received a distress call on the fire at 9.15am.

The Bomba team led by Andred Puing and comprising 17 men arrived at the scene around 9.23am in three vehicles. They managed to extinguish the fire in about half an hour and successfully prevented it from spreading to other houses.

The house, which measured 30 by 40 feet, was occupied by three families – one on the ground floor and two on first floor. The occupants comprised three men, three women, six boys and nine girls.

Other agencies on duty included the police to register the fire victims, Sesco which cut off the electricity supply and the Welfare Department to provide immediate food assistance.

The victims are now staying with relatives and friends nearby.