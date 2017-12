Click to print (Opens in new window)

ALL ABOARD: Travellers gather at Kapit Terminal, which has been receiving high volume of passengers over the past two weeks.

The town is experiencing a hive of activities as many of its folk have returned to celebrate the New Year with their families and fellow villagers there.

They also take the chance of pay day and the connecting holidays (Christmas and New Year) to make preparations for their children’s return to school next week.