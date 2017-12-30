Bite samples of three strays from Matang rabies-positive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Results of two dog bite samples taken from three strays at Taman Jutaria and Taman Dahlia in Matang here tested positive for rabies.

The secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said in a press statement issued yesterday that the cases were confirmed by the state Veterinary Services Department after receiving the samples through FAT and PCR tests.

“As both dogs tested positive for rabies, Taman Jutaria and Taman Dahlia in Matang have been declared as rabies-infected areas.

“Another stray from Mile 14, Kuching-Serian Road was declared rabies-free, and was culled, while a bat caught at Kampung Batu Bedang, Jalan Mongkos, Serian was confirmed free from rabbies too,” the statement said.

It added that a total of 306 samples, comprising those from 279 dogs, 25 cats, and two bats were sent to VRI in Ipoh for rabies test.

“From these samples, 57 dogs and six cats tested positive for rabies,” the statement said.

A total of 42,227 pet animals consisting of 34,205 dogs, 7,977 cats and 45 others, including monkeys and rabbits, had been vaccinated against rabies.

Meanwhile, state Health Department revealed that there were 12 new cases of individuals being bitten as at yesterday — three cases were reported in Serian, five in Samarahan and four in Kuching.

Out of these cases, nine were bitten by their pet dogs and three by their pet cats, making the total number of cases reported since April 1 this year (up to yesterday) to 5,501 cases.”

The statement further said that a total of 2,093 individuals had been vaccinated against rabies.