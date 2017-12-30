Call for a third DPM needs proper study – Wan Junaidi

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The call by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Batu Kawa branch chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim for a third Deputy Prime Minister’s post to be created for a non-Umno leader from Sabah or Sarawak will need a proper study.

According to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council Member Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said such practice has never been done in Malaysia and if the grassroots really want it, they will need to consider various other factors.

“If we wanted to go that way, we need to look first at Vietnam, which has nine Deputy Prime Ministers. Their roles at the end look the same and the position at the end look similar to a normal minister,” said Wan Junaidi when asked by The Borneo Post after visiting a project construction site at Kampung Rampangi today.

He also pointed that if Sarawak requested for a Deputy Prime Minister from here, other states, which also contributed economically to the nation will wanted to do the same too.

“In political terms, it will be tough to achieve, and if the government decided that such step will be taken, we will really need to look into it to ensure that its implementation will serve its intended purpose,” he said.

Ahmad, in an interview with The Borneo Post on Friday said PBB Batu Kawa will bring the matter up as its branch resolution and hope that PBB will consider the move as it is good for the state.