Committee offers chance to celebrate New Year at Bung Jagoi

KUCHING: The Bung Jagoi Tourism Development Committee is offering visitors the chance to usher in 2018 on top of Bung Jagoi.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will be Bijagoi style with music, dancing, and authentic Bidayuh food.

It will also include a barbecue and fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

Located at Kampung Jagoi Gunong in Bau, visitors will need to trek up the mountain to the three homestays there.

“Those interested in the Bung Jagoi Kupuostay New Year’s Eve Celebration 2018 must book by Dec 30 (today) for the overnight trip. Each homestay accommodates eight to 10 people and, so far, one house is full. We can take in more people as they can stay at the Rumah Gawai as well,” committee member Ik Wadell Ik Pahon said when contacted yesterday.

“It is RM100 per person, which includes meals and accommodation. The food is halal. Guests are advised to bring own towel and toiletries.”

He said it is safe to leave cars overnight at the Bung Jagoi Information Centre, located at the foot of the mountain, and there is enough space for 30 cars.

The charge is RM3 per car.

Ik Wadell explained that the homestays started operating about two months ago and while there is water supply, there is no electricity supply but there is a generator set.

He said although the trails are safe and not slippery, it has been raining almost every evening so visitors are advised to start the trek in the morning.

Bung Jagoi is the first ancestral village of the Jagoi Bidayuhs.

All Jagoi Bidayuhs have parents or grandparents, who migrated from the village to the areas around the foot of the mountain, namely the five villages in Lundu and six in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The main villages at the foot of the mountain are Kampung Duyoh, Kampung Serikin, Kampung Bogag, Kampung Stass, Kampung Skibang, Kampung Sibobog, Kampung Seputieng, Kampung Pinomu, and Kampung Serasot.

Those interested can contact Wadell at 014-8849694.