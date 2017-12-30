Curtis officially retires as group managing director of CMS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) yesterday confirmed that Datuk Richard Curtis will retire from his position as group managing director on December 31, 2017.

Datuk Isaac Lugun has been redesignated to group chief executive officer (corporate) while Goh Chii Bing has been redesignated to group chief executive officer (operations). Both were appointed to their current positions on August 1, 2017.

In a statement, CMS said Curtis will remain as a non-independent non-executive director on the CMS Board and several of its subsidiary companies until December 31, 2018.

Group chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail in a statement said: “On behalf of everyone at CMS, I would like to thank Richard for his stewardship and commitment to the company for over 11 years.

“Richard’s legacy will be his pioneering leadership and the transformational role he played in implementing the company’s long-term strategic plan to expand and diversify CMSB’s business portfolios, notwithstanding challenging global economic pressures, which has enabled our businesses to grow and prosper.

“The continuity plan we have installed, which includes the retention of Richard as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, will ensure the company’s smooth and undisturbed transition as it meets new challenges and achieves new milestones.

“It is this high performing team that Isaac Lugun and Goh will take over on January 1, 2018 as group chief executive officer (corporate) and group chief executive officer (operations), respectively.

“Between them, Isaac and Goh have over 45 years’ experience with CMS, with both having worked closely with Richard to deliver on our unprecedented decade of growth.

“This intimate understanding of CMS’s businesses, shared belief in the company’s direction, proven track-record and profound business acumen should serve to reassure all our stakeholders that our continued trajectory as a high performing will not be disrupted.”

Speaking about his tenure as group managing director of CMS, Curtis said: “Our transformation over the last 11 years to become a company firmly ranked in the top 100 Bursa listed companies with steadily upward trending profits growth, resilience in the face of headwinds and an exciting portfolio of businesses strategically focussed on the Sarawak Growth Story, has been well documented.”

“What I personally look back on with pride is that amongst these achievements has been an enhanced commitment to our stakeholders, namely our staff, shareholders, customers and especially our community.

“This has involved a holistic approach to our businesses ensuring we work as a respectful ally to the State to support its development.

“We have sought always to take both a long-term view in our strategies and to operate as a values-based company in what we do, whether it involves sustainable business practises, the environment, CSR activities, innovation or investing for the future, such as we did with our new cement plant and terminals.”

CMS has evolved from a single product manufacturer of cement beginning in 1974 to become a corporation focused on its Vision ‘To be the PRIDE of Sarawak & Beyond’.

Today, the company’s portfolio spans over 35 companies involved in cement manufacturing, construction materials, trading, construction, road maintenance, property development, financial services, smelting, telco infrastructure, education and services.