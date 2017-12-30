New school for SK Kpg Buda pupils when school reopens next Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: There will be a new school building for the 73 pupils at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Buda, Spaoh, Betong when school reopens this coming Tuesday.

The new school was handed over to the State Education Department by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a simple ceremony here yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU), project delivery partner for Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak, handed over the completed school to the Sarawak State Government represented by Douglas.

Built by LBU at a cost of RM2.8 million, the Company had answered the call by the state government to the private sector to help rebuild dilapidated schools in the state.

The new school by LBU is part of the ‘Usaha Murni Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Sarawak’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Under the special CSR programme, LBU and all main contractors of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak will rebuild 12 dilapidated school or ‘sekolah daif’ in their respective construction stretches.

SK Kampung Buda caught national news headlines when a landslip incident in the early hours of 8 June 2016 caused the dilapidated school to be severely damaged.

In the interim, pupils had to attend classes at the nearby community hall.

The new SK Kampung Buda built by LBU used the Industrialised Building System (IBS) for construction. Featuring two modern blocks with six brand new furnished classrooms, one science room, one administrative room, and a toilet block. There will also be an open field for pupils to do sports activities.

While installation using IBS was quick, construction of SK Kampung Buda was challenged by transportation issues to the remote site using small long boat, wet weather, and flooding at site due to a broken river bund.

Uggah expressed his appreciation to LBU for taking up the initiative to rebuild SK Kampung Buda to help lessen the financial burden of the Government.

LBU chief executive officer Safuani Abdul Hamid said LBU was proud to be given a golden opportunity by the state government to give back to the community by rebuilding SK Kampung Buda.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility to give back to the society, especially to the pupils of this school so that they can have a conducive environment to study.

“Having good education is so important. Like a road, education and knowledge will bring you progress. LBU and Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak is proud to be part of young Sarawakians’ lives, especially the children of Kampung Buda who can now continue on their journey of learning.”