Police aspirants to undergo hair testing for drug use

GEORGE TOWN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be using hair samples to detect drug usage among members of of the public who want to join the force starting next year to ensure PDRM personnel is free from drug abuse.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Hanafi said police were planning to use a new mechanism and the latest method with the cooperation of a private company.

“PDRM view the issue of drug among police officers and men seriously as since 2010 until November this year, 2,738 police personnel were found involved in drug abuse. So starting next year, all police force candidates will have to undergo the test.

“The test will enable us to find out if a person has been using drug for a long time by using a hair sample for verification,” he told reporters after a handover of duties ceremony of the Penang police chief here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID deputy director Datuk A Thaiveegan was appointed as the new Penang police chief to replace Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye who went on compulsory retirement.

Abdul Rahim said based on a study conducted by police, it was found 25 per cent of the police personnel were found to be using drugs even before they join the force.

Meanwhile, he said as at November, 10,607 police officers and men were still having serious debt problems as their net pay was less than 40 per cent of their salary.

He said 15,478 policemen were found having debt problems at the beginning of this year and the number was reduced to 10,607 as at last month.

“Based on our record, those involved in serious debt problems were aged between 30 and 35 and from 50 to 55. From this year, police officers and men were only allowed to borrow from PDRM cooperatives in our efforts to reduce their dependence on debts,” he said. — Bernama