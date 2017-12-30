Road closure for New Year countdown tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Several roads will be closed to make way for the New Year Countdown at Waterfront Kuching tomorrow (Dec 31).

The roads -Jalan Market to Jalan Gambier, Jalan Lebuh Java/ Jalan Gambier and Jalan Main Bazaar will be closed from 1530 hours.

Traffic police personnel will be on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Members of public are advised to not park their cars illegally to avoid blocking the roads, as the police will be stringent in enforcing the law.

Visitors may park their vehicles at Resevoir Park, Green Hill Building, Saujana Car Park, Top Spot Complex, Suarah or MBKS Jubilee Ground.