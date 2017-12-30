Tebedu ICQS: Zahid, Abang Johari taskforce joint chairmen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) would like the clarify that the taskforce to decide whether to rebuild or upgrade the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) in Tebedu will not be chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg alone.

According to a statement from the CMO yesterday, Deputy Prime Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would also be the joint chairman of the taskforce.

On Thursday, Zahid together with Abang Johari, visited the Tebedu ICQS to check the conditions of the building there.

However during a press conference later, Zahid only mentioned Abang Johari as joint chairman of the taskforce, which led to certain local dailies to mention only the chief minister as chairman of the taskforce.

The government has a plan to redevelop the Tebedu ICQS comparable to its Indonesian counterpart in Entikong soon, after the Entikong ICQS was re-opened last year by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, after a major facelift.