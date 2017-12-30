Three suspected drug traffickers nabbed, drugs worth RM1.7 mln seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained three men for suspected drug trafficking and seized more than 45kg of the contraband, worth RM1.7 million, in several raids in the Klang Valley last Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the first raid was conducted at a house in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, where a 29-year-old man was detained and 13kg of drugs, believed to be ketamine, as well as 2,160 packets of drug-laced drinks weighing 19.44 kg were seized.

The second raid was at a house in Jinjang Selatan Tambahan, which led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man and seizure of 12.94kg of ephedrine precursor, which is used in producing Syabu (methamphetamine), he told a press conference here yesterday.

Following the arrest of the two suspects, Mohmad said another raid was conducted at a house in Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan where a 47-year-old man was arrested.

Mohmad also said the drug-laced drinks were believed to be distributed at entertainment outlets in Negeri Sembilan and Kajang, Selangor, for RM350 per packet, while the ketamine was believed to be marketed in Taiwan.

“The price for ketamine is RM50,000 per kilogramme but the value is said to be ten-fold higher of up to RM500,000 per kilogramme in Taiwan,” he said. — Bernama