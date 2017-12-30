Twinswood files notice of appeal against decision on Kpg Datu shoplots

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Twinswood Sdn Bhd has filed a Notice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal against the Sibu High Court’s decision in favour of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) over the ownership of three shoplots in Kampung Datu, Sibu.

The respondents named in the notice of appeal were Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Dato’ Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Ding Kuong Hing, who are being sued on behalf on themselves and also as members of SUPP.

The filling was made through George Lo and Partners, who is the advocates for the Appellant, on Dec 27.

The notice stated that the appellant was dissatisfied with the judgement delivered by Judge Dean Wayne Daly delivered on Dec 5.

The judge had ruled that the disputed properties belong to SUPP after they proved that their case on the balance of probabilities.

Twinswood was also ordered to pay RM100,000 legal cost to SUPP and all their counterclaims were dismissed.