High time for Bumiputera voters in Miri to get better representation, says PBB man

MIRI: The Pujut branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has proposed for either one of the state seats under Miri, or the parliamentary seat itself, to be allocated to the party come the elections.

This would be among the branch’s resolutions to be brought up during the PBB Convention in Kuching next year.

“It is high time for PBB to be given such seat, either under DUN (State Legislative Assembly) or Parliament, as there are many PBB and Bumiputera voters in Miri,” said PBB Pujut chairman Abu Bakar Amit at the branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) in Baitulmal Complex here yesterday, where Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang, who is also PBB supreme council member, political secretaries to the chief minister Sarkawi Suhaili and Julaini Mokhtar, Councillor Sardon Zainal and Councillor Anuar Ahmad were present.

Abu Bakar said should one seat be allocated for PBB, it would better represent the Bumiputeras here.

“There are many Bumiputera voters in Senadin and Piasau (state constituencies under Miri parliamentary area) including those from PBB.”

Nevertheless, Abu Bakar said PBB Pujut would continue to work closely with the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for Miri and Sibuti in the next parliamentary election.

“We want to ensure both Miri and Sibuti would remain under BN. Whoever the candidates are, as long as they are under BN ticket, they would be given undivided support.”

Another resolution for the PBB Convention from the Pujut branch would be the call for the posts of PBB president and deputy presidents to not be contested, said Abu Bakar.

At the same time, he said the branch would support Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s transformation plans for the state that include digital economy and development across all fields.

Ahmad Lai, who also spoke at the TGM, called upon all PBB members to remain united, especially the grassroots.

“PBB would stay strong as long as its members continue to be united and work together in maintaining the party as the pillar of BN Sarawak.”

He also reminded members holding positions in the party to not use them as ‘stepping stones’ to achieve personal interest.

“The positions are meant for us to work in the interest of the people, not oneself. If we’re united, then our voices could be heard more clearly and the party would become stronger,” he stressed.