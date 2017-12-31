Nancy remains PBB Batu Kitang chairperson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri remains the chairperson of the Batu Kitang branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

She won after all 16 sub-branches under PBB Batu Kitang unanimously offered the post to her during the branch’s delegates conference yesterday.

Nancy now heads PBB Batu Kitang for the 2017-2020 term, assisted by deputy chairman Ramli Bujang, who was also unopposed.

The conference was the first for PBB Batu Kitang, following the creation of the state constituency last year.

On others in the 2017-2020 lineup, Sahferi Tambi is Batu Kitang PBB vice-chairman, Moliadi Ahmad is Batu Kitang PBB Youth chief and Saftuyah Yusuf, the branch’s Women’s chief.

The conference also hosted Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman.