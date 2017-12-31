New building awaits SK Kpg Buda pupils

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: A new building awaits all 73 pupils of SK Kampung Buda in Spaoh here when school reopens this Tuesday.

The symbolic handover of the school to state Education Department was performed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a simple ceremony on Thursday.

Earlier the project delivery partner for the Sarawak segment of Pan Borneo Highway development, Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU) symbolically presented the building to Uggah, who represented the state government.

LBU built the building at a cost of RM2.8 million, answering the call by the state government for the private sector to help rebuild dilapidated schools across Sarawak.

The school development project is part of the ‘Usaha Murni Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Sarawak’ – a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme that involves LBU and all key contractors of the Sarawak segment of Pan Borneo Highway project, in rebuilding 12 dilapidated schools located along their stretches of the highway.

SK Kampung Buda caught media attention when a landslip struck in the early hours of June 8 last year, damaging most parts of the school in the process.

The Primary 4 to 6 classrooms, the preschool block, nine units at the teacher’s quarters, the surau, toilets, guard house, science laboratory, textbooks room and resource room all collapsed and plunged into the river.

This resulted in the pupils having to attend classes at the nearby community hall.

It is reported that the project incorporated the Industrialised Building System (IBS), of which many construction materials were pre-fabricated.

The new building comprises two modern blocks with six fully-furnished classrooms, a science laboratory, anadministration room, and toilet blocks.

There is also an open field for pupils to do sports and other activities.

Nevertheless, there were challenges faced by LBU during the construction of the new school building such as transportation issues, in that the school is in a remote area where longboats are the most viable access.

The project was also affected by the wet weather, and also flooding due to a river bund that had broken.

In his remarks, Uggah expressed his appreciation to LBU for taking the initiative to rebuild SK Kampung Buda and helping to lessen the financial burden off the government.

Earlier, LBU chief executive officer Safuani Abdul Hamid said the company was proud to be given a ‘golden opportunity’ by the state government to give back to the community.

“This is a part of our CSR, in the hope that the pupils would have an environment that is conducive to learning.

“Having good education is very important. Like a road, education and knowledge will bring you progress.

“LBU and Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak are proud to be a part of the lives of these young Sarawakians. The children of Kampung Buda can now continue on their journey in learning,” he said.