No fake eggs sold in Sarawak, says ministry

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) has not detected any case of fake eggs being sold in Sarawak, said its Sarawak chief enforcement officer Abdul Hafiz Abdul Rahim.

He said checks conducted by the ministry’s officers found no evidence of so-called fake eggs being sold in local markets.

“So far, we have not found any fake eggs being sold in local markets (in the state). If there are any consumers who believe they have come across fake eggs, they are advised to come to KPDNKK’s office so that the item can be sent to the Chemistry Department or Agriculture Department for verification,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

Abdul Hafiz also urged consumers not to viral such claims on social media without first verifying its authenticity.

His advice came following a recent post on a Facebook page – since removed – that fake eggs were being sold in Emart Matang in Kuching.

The allegation prompted KPDNKK officers to conduct an inspection which found no truth whatsoever behind the claim.

Emart Matang went on to lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the matter.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hafiz revealed that checks on 1,654 premises in Sarawak in conjunction with the five-day Christmas Festive Price Control Scheme 2017 found all traders to be fully compliant.

“Throughout the inspections carried out, traders were found to be in compliance and giving cooperation by adhering strictly to the maximum prices fixed (for items gazetted under the scheme),” he said.

He said Sibu had the most number of premises inspected at 497, followed by Kuching (228), Bintulu (210), Miri (171), Kapit (160), Sarikei (144), Mukah (107), Limbang (92) and Sri Aman (75).