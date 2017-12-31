Octogenarian on one-man clean-up mission in aftermath of flood

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Octogenarian Rumbi Ibrahim has taken it upon himself to clear silt and other debris at Kampung Batu Satu here in the aftermath of flooding and King Tide.

The 86-year-old, who was busy shovelling silt into a wheelbarrow when met by thesundaypost yesterday, said he decided to clean up the village himself as he had ‘plenty of time on my hands’.

“This place (Kampung Batu Satu) is a very beautiful place and a potentially good attraction for Miri. If a retaining wall could be built properly to hold the seawater and waves from hitting the seaside, it could secure the place and protect the visitors,” he said.

According to Rumbi, most of the village folk are fishermen who are busy putting their lives back together following the flood; hence they lack the time to do any sort of clean-up work.

“I know the soil is heavy, and the fishermen here are busy picking up the pieces after the flood. So, I decided to voluntarily help to clean the place,” said the senior citizen, who was born in Kampung Batu Satu – formerly called Kampung Haji Ibrahim.

“The King Tide was the worst to have ever struck. It even flooded the village across the four-lane Miri-Kuala Baram highway. It was heartbreaking to see them caught unprepared and a lot of them are still in shock.”