Public advised to lodge complaint with SRB over fare hike

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The public are advised to report to Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) if they have been overcharged by boat operators instead of venting their frustrations or complaints in social media.

SRB Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi said by lodging their complaints, the board will be able to build up a case and act on it.

“When in doubt, approach SRB to verify the price of tickets. They are also to officially lodge a report with SRB if they have being overcharged by boat operators,” he added.

Hatta was asked about the claims of a RM5-hike in ticket fares for all classes – economy, business and first class – for extra boat trips from Sibu to Kapit posted in Facebook on Dec 28 which had gone viral.

The post allegedly questioned the sudden increase in ticket prices for this sector when people are getting ready for the new school year.

It also claimed that before the hike, the fare was RM25 for economy class, RM20 for business class and RM35 for first class for this particular sector.

On this, Hatta said: “That is the negative side of Facebook. I have asked my enforcement personnel to investigate. We have yet to receive any complaint officially on the fare hike. As in any form of investigation, we need to get the complainant to lodge an official report at the office. We also need to take the complainant’s statement.

“People could say anything in Facebook but SRB as an enforcement agency needs evidence. Nevertheless, we are investigating and if we have the evidence that there is a fare hike, we will not hesitate to take action,” he reiterated.

“It would be much easier if people would cooperate by reporting if such things happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, an observation noted a swell in passenger movement at the Sibu Express Boat Terminal yesterday morning.

SRB mounted its second phase of the operation yesterday, which will end on Jan 1, next year.