Rayong: UPP wants to know means to reconcile with SUPP

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) wants to be kept in the loop with regard to the necessary steps that its leaders have to undergo in order to ‘return’ to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

UPP Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa, who is Engkilili assemblyman, said UPP leaders are well aware of this call – yet, there is no detail on ways to do this.

He said UPP leaders do not resist the idea of returning to SUPP – they are just confused as to how and when they should go about it.

“Is SUPP serious and sincere about having us UPP leaders back into the (SUPP) fold? I do not see any real action as to how we can do just that.

“We appreciate action more than mere talks. Bear in mind that we are no longer SUPP members because we were sacked by SUPP, so we would very much like to find out how we can return just because we’re told so,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Rayong made these points in response to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent remarks where, without naming any political party, he said leaders who had parted ways with SUPP could always return to the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party.

Additionally, SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian also called upon all the party’s former members and supporters to return to its fold for a stronger SUPP.

On this, Rayong argued if SUPP was going to retract the sacking of its former leaders, who were left with no choice but to carry out their political career by setting up UPP.

“It was the very decision of SUPP to sack us, which led to where we are today and now with condescension, they want us back to SUPP again.

“Can SUPP tell us exactly how we are going to do that? It’s time to stop making calls; but (it’s time to) lay out some steps that are crucial in bringing us together as one again,” he said.

Rayong pointed out that having UPP and SUPP join forces would not just be a win-win solution, but would also create a formidable team in BN in the next parliamentary election.

He said UPP had pledged its unwavering support for BN since day one, and this would not change at any time.

“We recognise and appreciate the leadership and wisdom of our chief minister and prime minister in transforming Sarawak and Malaysia into a better state and country for all.

“On UPP’s part, we play a proactive role in continuing to contribute in every way that we can in order to see a more developed Sarawak and Malaysia,” added Rayong.