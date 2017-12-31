RM25 mln to upgrade, beautify fish market area at Kpg Batu Satu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has brought a new year gift to the fishing community at Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram.

During his official visit to the village fish market here today, Wan Junaidi, who is the MP for Santubong announced an allocation of RM25 million marina concept project to upgrade and beautify the fish market area.

Speaking to media in an interview, he said the project, which is aimed at controlling the coastal line erosion in the area, would be the first of its kind in Sarawak.

“The concept of this project has been done successfully at Peninsular Malaysia. We brought the success models from Dungun and Besut in Terengganu.”

He also said that the project for the fish market at the village would be similar with those in Peninsular Malaysia.

Thus, Wan Junaidi said he was looking forward to the project which would be an icon project for the rural areas in Sarawak.

He said the tender for the three-year-project would be called around March, next year and expected the construction work to commence in June in the same year.

Also present was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.