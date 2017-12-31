Top 10 happenings in Central Region

Jan 17–22: Biggest sport tourney in Sibu

The Victor Far East Malaysia Masters 2017 at Sibu Indoor Stadium gathered 280 players from 16 countries, and 100 also journalists from around the world. The second-tier Grand Prix Gold tournament attracted some world-class badminton players, including world No 1 doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, No 5 mixed doubles duo Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, and No 9 pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing. The singles included Iskandar Zainuddin, Goh Jin Wei, Chong Wei Fong, Tan Jia Wei, Tan Chun Seang and Cheam Jun Wei. The participating countries were Brunei, Spain, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Ukraine, the US and Malaysia. The event coincided with Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017, with matches broadcast live over all 16 participating countries.

Feb 12: Largest Chinese calligraphy event in Malaysia

United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division made its way into the Malaysia Book of Records for the most number of participants in a Chinese calligraphy event, with a whopping 6,140 people taking part. This was confirmed by the Malaysia Book of Records office manager Lee Pooi Leng and witnessed by Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee. The event at UniCity created a new record that smashed the ‘Largest Chinese Calligraphy Event’ held in Teluk Intan, Perak, which involved 3,067 participants.

March 12: Visit Sibu Year 2017 launched

Themed ‘Heartland of Borneo’, the VSY 2017 campaign was launched at Sibu Town Square. The tourism mascot, a green crocodile, was chosen shortly after that to emphasise eco-tourism and adventures along the mighty Rajang River. It was named ‘Bubu’ – a combination of the heroic name of ‘Bujang Senang’ and ‘Sibu’. Renowned Asian singing star Shila Hamzah performed at the celebration. The community and SMC had since drawn several tourism programmes such as Borneo Cultural Festival, Sibu BASE jump and a youth sape convention.

April 4: Chicken wing phobia hits town

Villagers at Bukit Aup dug three feet into the ground for chicken wings buried by the Customs Department. The imported poultry parts from New Zealand were meant to be disposed of and they arrived at the dumping site on board trucks. It is said that the villagers dug the wings out and sold them at RM5 to RM7 per kilogramme. After the news spread, townsfolk went through a chicken wing phobia as they stayed away from buying and consuming them for months. However, there was no reported case of food poisoning. The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (MDTCC) warned locals against selling the rejected chicken parts, adding that if convicted under Section 23 of the Consumer Protection Act, an offender could face a fine not exceeding RM250,000 or three years’ jail, or both, upon conviction. The police acted promptly to cordon off the burial site. The police, Resident’s Office, Health Department, SMC and Sibu Rural District Council worked together to tackle this situation.

April 8: Plane skids off airport runway

Passengers were unhurt when a Malaysia Airlines plane travelling from Kuala Lumpur skidded upon landing at Sibu Airport. Flight MH2718 was scheduled to land at 9.35pm, but family members of passengers waited for two hours. Malaysia Airlines confirmed the plane landed at 10.17pm under downpour and skidded off the runway. There were 61 passengers and six crew members. Sibu Airport was closed the next morning for the clearing works.

April 20: Businessman killed in gang assault

Clement Tan Teck Howe was killed by a group of men at 1am when he was drinking in a coffee shop with friends. He was first approached by two men – an argument broke out shortly after that. It is believed that the suspects called in a group of men armed with wooden and metal objects, who later attacked Tan, aged 28. The victim and his friends attempted to escape but were swarmed in by another group of more than 10 attackers about 200m from the coffee shop. Tan lost consciousness during the attack and was sent to a private clinic before being referred to Sibu Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

June 8: Accountant becomes victim of acid attack

An accountant sustained second degree burns over 18 per cent of his body after being splashed with acid. Wong Ching Yong, 58, who is also SUPP Dudong deputy chairman, was rushed to a private hospital in Sibu, before being sent by helicopter to Sarawak Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching for further treatment. He sustained burns on his face, chest and left arm. The attack occurred at Lorong Tuanku Osman 4 in front of a bookstore. Wong was about to get into his car at 12.15pm when he heard someone calling him. He turned and was splashed with acid. The attacker ran to a motorcycle parked nearby, where a rider was waiting – they both sped off.

Oct 5: Two men shot dead at coffee shop

Two men were shot at a coffee shop along Pelawan Road in broad daylight. Police identified them only as Lau, 47, and Loh, 21.

They were pronounced dead on the spot. The attack occurred around noon when the two were drinking with a Chinese national woman on the sidewalk of the cafe. The assailant, seen wearing a helmet and a red jacket, approached them, produced a gun and fired several shots from 5m away, before fleeing away on a motorcycle. It is said that there were two shooting attempts on Lau – also known as Ah Kang – back in 2012 and 2014. He survived both, but his wife was killed in the 2014 shooting.

Oct 28: Banker’s wife sentenced to death for abetment in husband’s murder

A woman received the death penalty for abetting another man in killing her husband. Judge Datuk Norcahaya Arshad ordered Ling Hang Tsyr to be remanded in Kuching Prisons pending her appeal. Ling was charged with Andrew Tiong King Guan for killing bank manager Wong Jing Kui at their house at 1.30am on June 14, 2012. Both were charged under Section 109 and Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same Code. Tiong has gone missing. The principal offender, Ling Hoe Ing, 28, had been convicted under an alternative charge – Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He pleaded guilty and received a 16-year jail term. The bank manager’s family is now offering RM50,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of Tiong.

Nov 18: Over 1,000 evacuated in Sibu Hospital fire

More than 1,000 patients, staff members and visitors were evacuated following a fire that struck Sibu Hospital. It is said that the incident occurred following a short circuit inside an air-conditioning unit at the Men’s Ward 23 on Level Two. Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue station received a distress call at 8.19am. Firefighters from the Ulu Sungai Merah and Central Road stations were rushed to the hospital. Upon the completion of control and safety checks, the patients are allowed to return to their wards at 9.10am except for those of the affected Ward 23, who were temporarily housed in another ward. Members of the hospital’s maintenance team immediately moved in to rectify the air-conditioning system.