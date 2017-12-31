Twinswood files appeal against ruling on Kpg Datu shoplots

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Twinswood Sdn Bhd has filed a Notice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal against the decision by the Sibu High Court in favour of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) over the ownership of three shophouses in Kampung Datu, Sibu.

The respondents named in the notice of appeal are Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Dato Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew and Ding Kuong Hing.

The filling was made on Dec 27 through George Lo and Partners, representing the appellant.

The notice stated that the appellant was dissatisfied with the judgement delivered by Judge Dean Wayne Daly on Dec 5.

The judge had ruled that the disputed properties belonged to SUPP after the party had proven its case on the balance of probabilities.

Twinswood was also ordered to pay RM100,000 in legal cost to SUPP, while all of its counterclaims were also dismissed.