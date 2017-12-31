Twinswood Sdn Bhd shareholder against Kampung Datu shophouses appeal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A shareholder of Twinswood Sdn Bhd, Clarence Ting Ing Horh, yesterday expressed his dismay that the company is appealing against the Sibu High Court’s decision favouring Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) in the tussle over the three shophouse units in Kampung Datu.

Ting, who is also SUPP Pelawan branch chairman, said in a press statement that he found out that the company had filed a notice of appeal in the Court of Appeal in Kuching, through a news report yesterday.

“After the court decision on Dec 5, one (Twinswood) shareholder was quoted in the news saying the decision went against the wishes of the late Dr Wong Soon Kai, and that he (shareholder) will leave it to the wisdom of the Board to decide on further action.

“Well, today (yesterday) the news reported on such wisdom, or rather the lack of wisdom,” he said.

He said the Twinswood board has not held a shareholders’ meeting for five years, and that the court judgment also left the company with a debt of RM100,000, not including the unknown sum of lawyers’ fees incurred during the course of the case.

“As a shareholder, I am left wondering who is going to pay for all these debts when, according to court documents, the company only has RM500 in its bank account, with the only fixed assets (Kpg Datu shophouses) adjudged to belong to SUPP,” he said.

On Dec 5, Judicial Commissioner Dean Wayne Daly ruled that the properties, which house five SUPP Sibu branches, belonged beneficially to SUPP and that they are held on resulting trust by Twinswood for SUPP absolutely.

The branches are SUPP Bukit Assek, SUPP Bawang Assan, SUPP Dudong, SUPP Pelawan and SUPP Nangka.

Twinswood was also ordered to pay RM100,000 in legal cost to SUPP, while all of the company’s counter-claims were also dismissed.