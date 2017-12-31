UPP Batu Lintang brings Christmas cheer to senior citizens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) Batu Lintang branch brought cheers to 72 senior citizens and 20 persons with disabilities during a Christmas gathering here yesterday.

The individuals, from Rumah Kenangan Kota Samarahan and Kota Samarahan Rehabilitation Centre, also received gift bags from UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce.

Also with Wong at the event held at Rumah Kenangan Kota Samarahan was his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong and UPP secretary-general and Batu Lintang branch chairman George Lo.

In his address, Lo said Christmas is an occasion for the party to share festive joy with the less fortunate.

He said UPP would not overlook the importance of extending care and love to the underprivileged individuals in society.

He added that the festive gathering was organised with an ultimate aim of reaching out to those in need so as to preserve the caring society concept.