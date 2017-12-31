Wong praises NGO’s fight against diabetes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has praised the work of Diabetes Malaysia Sibu District Branch for its role in the prevention and control of diabetes here.

He said despite its limited resources, the non-governmental organistation (NGO) has been active in organising events and programmes to highlight the disease.

“We must not take the view that the Ministry of Health is solely responsible to prevent and control diabetes. All of us should share that responsibility.

“I am happy to note that an NGO in the form of Diabetes Malaysia Sibu District Branch (DMSDB), with its limited resources, is actively involved in the prevention and control of diabetes in Sibu,” he said during the launch of World Diabetes Day 2017 and Sibu Diabetes Awareness Day at Permai Lake Garden here yesterday.

Wong’s text-of-speech was read by Councillor Wong Hie Ping.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman, who is also Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, also commended DMSDB for spearheading the planning of the event in collaboration with SEGi University, Sarawak Nursing Professional Association Sibu Branch, Sibu Division Health Office and Sibu Hospital.

The event’s activities included a run, diabetes screening, a dialogue session with experts, health exhibition and children’s colouring contest.

Wong said the people must avoid a sedentary lifestyle and be mindful of what they eat.

“Diabetes is a global problem, with Malaysia among the countries with a high prevalence of diabetes. Over the past three decades, the number of Malaysians who are obese has been steadily increasing.

“In 2014, the World Health Organisation declared Malaysia as having the highest number of obese people among Asean countries, meaning we face the risk of a diabetes epidemic,” he said.

SEGi University Faculty of Medicine associate dean Prof Dr Mohd Raili Suhaili, Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Muhamad Rais Abdullah, Sibu Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, DMSDB chairman Tiong Kiong King and organising chairperson Margareth Wong were among those present at the event.