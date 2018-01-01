Sabah 

1,440kg sugar seized, boat skipper detained

The sugar seized from the tow boat.

TAWAU: The marine police here seized 1,440 kilogrammes of sugar worth about RM4,176 and arrested a 36-year-old tow boat skipper at Sg  Bergosong waters here about 6pm on Saturday.

The tow boat was heading towards Sg Melayu from Tanjung Batu Sea Tawau when it was stopped for inspection.

The boat skipper failed to produce any valid licence and documents from the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry to take the subsidised item out of the country.

