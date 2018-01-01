39,231 pupils in Sarawak enter Primary 1 tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 39,231 students will enter Primary 1 and 35,950 will enter Form 1 in Sarawak when schools reopen tomorrow.

According to a press statement issued by the state Education Department, a total of 240,676 pupils, including the newcomers, are receiving education at 1,265 primary schools across the state.

The department added that a total of 186,784 students from transition classes to Form 5 would be attending lessons at 190 secondary schools across the state. There would also be 5,678 Science and Social Science Stream students studying at 75 schools, as well as 203 Religious Stream students at six schools.

On preschool, the department said a total of 1,115 educational institutions across Sarawak would be providing 1,497 preschool lessons. Of the number, 1,321 classes would be provided at various national type schools including four schools in longhouses.

The total number of children who have registered for preschool education is 23,164, according to the department.

In Sarawak, a total of 2,267 students with special needs would be attending classes at 118 primary schools providing special education integrated programme, said the statement.

It added that 1,714 students with special needs would be receiving lessons at 50 secondary schools.

“For the four special education schools, there will be 114 students who are with hearing and vision disabilities.”

The department also pointed out that SK Triang, Serian would be a new school that should begin operation tomorrow.

It said the school building was completed and handed over to the department on Sept 21 last year.

“The new school will have some 50 pupils from Primary 1 to 6. Completed at a total cost of RM16.3 million, the school is equipped with six classrooms, a hostel building with a capacity of 100 children and six Class F teacher’s quarters.”

The department disclosed that 43 primary and secondary schools state-wide would benefit from the School Transformation Programme 2025 this year alone.

The selected primary schools are SK Opar, SK Abang Abdul Rahman, SK Sacred Heart, SK Sematan, SK Lubok Antu, SK Bukit Arip, SK Nanga Pedai, SJKC Sungai Jaong Marudi, SK Kelapa Sawit No 2, SK Pusat Lawas, SK Nanga Pakan, SK Nanga Stras, SK Batu Keling, SK Cardinal Vaughan, SK Tebakang, SK St Dominic Pichin, SK Sageng, SK Tatau, SK Sungai Ud, SK Camporan, SK Abang Abdul Kadir, SK Sebauh and SK Semerah Padi.

The secondary schools are SMK Bau, SMK (BM) Saratok, SMK Jalan Arang, SMK Sematan, SMK Lubok Antu, SMK Ulu Balingian, SMK D.H.A.R. Yakub (Sedaya), SMK Marudi, SMK Luar Bandar Miri, SMK Lawas, SMK Pakan, SMK Meradong, SMK Bakun, SMK Song, SMK Sri Sadong, SMK Tatau, SMK Dalat, SMK T.P.D.P. Hajah Normah, SMK St Augustine (M) and SMK Sebauh.

The transformation programme is an initiative under the Malaysia Education Blueprint (2013-2025) that aspires to enhance human capital development in the country.