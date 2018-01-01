‘Bawang Assan among BN stronghold areas’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Areas from Bawang Assan up to Sungai Melanggan will continue to be the stronghold of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next parliamentary election, says United People’s Party (UPP) Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling.

“The government knows voters in Bawang Assan up to the area of Sungai Melanggan are its supporters.

“Thus, lot of development projects have been brought about and implemented in these areas by the government.

“In Bawang Assan, we have primary and secondary schools, rural clinic, as well as library and Internet centre, among other facilities,” he spoke at a community programme in Bawang Assan community hall here recently.

The programme was launched by Rancangan Sibu 1 (RS1) chairman Datuk Andrew Wong, who is also head of UPP’s Community Service Board Sibu.

Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan, Penghulu Richard Ampi, Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom and organising chairman Johnny Weiss were among those in attendance.

Andrew Shilling, who is also RS1 deputy chairman, said in the last parliamentary polls, the support towards the BN candidate was ‘a good 89 per cent’.

Nonetheless during the state election last year, he said the support for the BN candidate dropped slightly to 88 per cent.

“This probably was due to the independent candidate, who hails from Bawang Assan, contesting.

“Hopefully in this coming parliamentary election, the support for the BN candidate would continue and increase, so that we could garner a bigger majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wong said the RS1 is of paramount importance to inform the government on the needs in this division.

“We must let the federal government know that they need to give more developments, particularly to the rural areas in Sibu.

“We in Sarawak, especially Sibu, are still lacking in basic infrastructures,” he said, while pledging to provide more developments to the rural areas if given the opportunity.