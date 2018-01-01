Driver killed after crashing into broken down lorry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A lorry driver was killed after he crashed into another lorry parked at the road side at Mile 4, Jalan Sukau here on Saturday night.

District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar bin Hamin said the 35-year-old victim and his co-driver, aged 21, were sending oil palm fruits from Sukau to Lahad Datu when the lorry crashed into the rear of the other lorry which had broken down at the road side.

The other driver aged 24, was not hurt.

Mohd Azhar said the accident was caused by the negligence of the driver who had parked his lorry on the roadside

without putting up any warning sign.