Malaysia Airports will never compromise on airport security

KUCHING: Malaysia Airports will never compromise on security of airport operations, even though it is sympathetic towards passengers who might face several difficulties in getting through immigration.

When clarifying on an ordeal faced by a passenger identified as Wan Fadillah Wan Ahmad and his child on Dec 31 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 2, Malaysia Airports said the priority of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) is to ensure that the security protocols are carried out according to security regulations determined by the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) Malaysia, Immigration Department of Malaysia, and Royal Malaysia Police.

The strict security protocols are also in line with the National Civil Aviation Security Program (NCASP) where only original identification or travelling documents are accepted for boarding, Malaysia Airports said in a press statement issued earlier today.

“While we understand the inconvenience it had caused the parents and child involved, we were not

able to compromise on this matter as the measures are in place for airport security to safeguard the

national gateway against unsecured access, for the security and safety of the individuals as well as airlines alike.

“It is our duty to ensure that all travelers have valid and original travelling documents before they are allowed to board any aircraft.

“We also wish to clarify that the child in question was not left alone at the terminal as reported in the

news but was accompanied by an elderly couple and our surveillance camera also showed that the

child and the elderly couple had left the airport in a car at about 1.48pm. We were comforted that

the child was not left alone at the airport, contrary to the claims in the news,” the statement said.

Malaysia Airports further stated that it seeks public understanding of its role in safeguarding airport security as well contributing towards national security.

“This strict adherence to the security protocols leaves no room for exception, in the best interest of the security and safety of the passengers. In view of previous cases of human trafficking, some involving children, we hope the public especially parents can appreciate the diligent screening performed by our AVSEC officers to ensure the highest level of security and safety at the busiest exit point of our country.

“Nevertheless we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to improve on our processes, to

better service the travelers.”

Malaysia Airports issued the statement to counter an article by Sarawak Voice Daily that Wan Fadillah’s 12-year-old child was left alone at the KLIA2, alleging the auxiliary police did not help much.

Wan Fadillah and his family members were travelling back to Kuching from Kuala Lumpur.