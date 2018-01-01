Masing confirms BN Supreme Council meeting on Jan 3

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: PRS President Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has been notified of a Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council meeting to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 3.

“I was just told that BN Supreme Council will have its meeting on 3rd Jan 2018. As it now stands I haven’t seen the agenda for the meeting.

“Except for SUPP and UPP, Sarawak has no overlapping claim on seats. This issue needs to be ironed out soon before 14th General Election (PRU14),” Masing told Borneo Post online today.

He said during the last state election in 2016, overlapping claims between SUPP – UPP and SPDP -TERAS was to be solved by introducing BN direct candidate.

“Apparently, it doesn’t seem to work. Dispute between SUPP and UPP still persist.

“BN leadership may need to find other ways to settle this dispute,” said Masing.

However, he pointed out that overlapping claims between SPDP (now PDP) and TERAS was no longer an issue.

“The dispute has some what solved itself,” added Masing.

He was commenting on the BN supreme council is expected to a “special” meeting on Jan 3 to discuss election preparations as reported by Berita Harian today.

Quoting sources, the daily said the meeting is expected to discuss the “winnability” and public acceptance of candidates by each component party.

Another source said the elections will likely happen during Q1 2018 and the meeting will examine ways to improve the BN’s grassroots vote canvassing efforts.

Several BN leaders told the daily that will have to attend the meet at PWTC on that day and that the meeting was originally scheduled for Dec 12.

Peninsular Malaysia BN leaders are expected to iron out overlapping seat claims during the meeting.

Sarawakian BN leaders are also expected to resolve overlapping seat claims between BN component parties and BN-friendly parties.

Unlike BN governments in the rest of Malaysia, Sarawak BN co-opts non-BN component party members as members of the state executive.