Motorcyclist killed in dawn crash

SERIAN: A youth was killed in an accident at KM45 of Jalan Kuching-Serian early yesterday.

Paramedics, who arrived after receiving the emergency call around 5am, pronounced him dead on site.

The youth was identified as Stanislaus Henry, 20, from Kampung Krusen Kranji in Tebakang.

It is believed that the motorcyclist lost control of his machine and crashed into the guardrail.

He is said to be heading to Serian from the city, said state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department DSP Bingkok John when contacted.

“The victim had severe head and leg injuries, caused by the impact from the crash,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

The body was later sent to Serian Hospital.