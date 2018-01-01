Organisers face financial constraint in holding e-waste recycling campaign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Computer Sales and Services Association Sarawak (CSSA) Sibu branch is finding it increasingly difficult to run the annual e-waste recycling campaign.

Its vice-chairman Wong Ing Ang was unhappy to learn that some quarters misperceived the campaign as a commercial event; hence, they became unwilling to render support.

He also lamented that even some newly-elected councillors seemed to not be aware of the campaign’s objectives.

Ing Ang said to clear the air, he pointed out that all proceeds from e-waste recycling would go to charity bodies. Moreover, he expressed his hope that relevant parties including the councillors would support the cause.

“We do not make any profit or even earn a single sen from this campaign as our core intention is to create awareness among the public of environmental protection.

“We hope through the campaign, members of the public would be more aware that it is harmful to the environment if they dispose of their e-waste indiscriminately,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, adding that the campaign was established in 2006.

“We are not only (helping to) recycle (the e-waste) but also educating public about this awareness.

“Once again, we are doing this to create a heightened environmental awareness of e-waste and as a charity, not for any commercial or profit-making purpose. In fact, proceeds from the previous campaigns had been donated to Agape Centre, Sibu Kidney Foundation and other bodies,” Ing Ang stressed.

He expressed thanks to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) under the leadership of Datuk Tiong Thai King for its continuous support to their campaign, adding that the council had contributed some funds for campaign roll-out.

Rancangan Sibu 1 (RS1) chairman Datuk Andrew Wong also chipped in to the cause, Ing Ang said.

As for the e-waste collection, Ing Ang who is also the campaign organising chairman, recalled that this year’s collection was nearly three tonnes.

“We collected close to three tonnes in April 2017 and this time around, we estimate a collection of more than four tonnes,” he said.

Asked on the status of the proposed e-waste collection centre here, he said there was no progress yet.