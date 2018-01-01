‘Peninsula vehicles prohibited to renew road tax in Sarawak, Sabah’

KUCHING: Road Transport Department (RTD) believes there is a deliberate attempt by the owner to avoid paying higher road tax in justifying its action to impound a Rolls Royce at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur last night.

According to a spokesman from RTD Putrajaya, the luxury vehicle was registered in Peninsular Malaysia but the owner had recently renewed the road tax in Sarawak.

“It’s an offence under Section 24 of Road Transport Act 1987 as the owner had renewed the road tax in Sarawak. In this case there is a vast difference in road tax as it cost RM20,000 to renew in Malaya but it will cost merely RM5,000 when it’s renewed in Sarawak,” the spokesman told Borneo Post Online today.

Citing the Act, he said if any fee payable under this part remains unpaid after one month from the date of which such fee should have been paid is less than the appropriate amount, the director shall issue a notice requiring the defaulter to pay the amount due within 14 days from the date of such notice.

“Any person who fails to comply with the requirement of such notice shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine of RM2000 and the court before such person is convicted may, in addition to such fine, order such person to pay the amount of any fees due and remaining unpaid at the time of conviction, and any such amount so ordered to be paid may be recovered in accordance with the law relating to the recovery of fines; and any amount recovered shall be remitted by the court to the appropriate director.

The spokesman explained further that the difference in road tax was part of the agreement during the formation of Malaysia 1963.

“In fact, any vehicle, even a motorcycle registered in Malaya has to indicate which territory in the country the vehicle will be used,” he said.

He also explained that if vehicle owners decided to use their vehicles in Sarawak, they have to declare thier vehicles to RTD.

Meanwhile, according to Bernama report, RTD deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said the luxury car was rented and driven by an Australian man before the vehicle was impounded in the operation which began at 8.30 pm.

He said the vehicle displayed a road tax which was only valid for use in Sarawak where the price was about RM5,000, which was much lower than the actual tax.

“Investigation revealed that the actual Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) that should have been paid was about RM20,000,” he told reporters after the operation.

Wan Ahmad Uzir said the MVL for Sabah and Sarawak could only be used for vehicles in the two states.