‘River reserves must be kept intact’

MIRI: Contractors conducting development activities along rivers must no t destroy areas set aside as river reserve.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said river reserves act as buffer zone to prevent soil erosion, siltation and pollution.

Speaking to the media after visiting the fish market at Kampung Batu Satu yesterday, the Santubong MP expressed concern that erosion along riverbanks in the state was getting worse, which he attributed to development activities like plantation, logging and many others.

“The developers must know the purpose of river reserves. Action must be taken against developers failing to comply with such requirements which are aimed at preventing erosion, sedimentation and pollution along riverbanks.”

He said riverbank erosion would expose those living along the river to danger.

He attributed the flood affecting the people in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram and Kampung Tanjung Batu in Pujut Padang Kerbau to poor drainage.

Thus, he wanted the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to conduct a comprehensive study on this matter to address the problem accordingly.

“We will make every effort to look at effective means to solve the flood issue such as river cleaning, deepening the river and dredging the river.”

At the same time, he said there was a need for the state government to upgrade the drainage system in city areas.

Earlier, he attended a briefing on the recent floods in various areas throughout Miri Division at Miri Resident’s Office.

During the briefing, several suggestions were made to address the floods, among them improving the drainage system by conducting schedule drainage maintenance and river cleaning as a short-term measure.

On the long-term solution, the meeting agreed on the need to relocate schools, clinics and villages in flood-prone areas to higher ground.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, director-general of Drainage and Irrigation Department Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Nasir Md Noh and DID state director Chok Moi Soo.