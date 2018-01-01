SMC’s ‘Say No To Plastic Bags 2.0’ campaign starts today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) through its public health unit will monitor the implementation of the ‘Say No To Plastic Bags 2.0’ campaign, which commences today.

Under this implementation, business premises here would no longer provide customers with free plastic bags.

Doing away with plastic bags would be a daily affair, unlike during the three-month trial period beginning October last year, where Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays were designated as ‘No Plastic Day’.

“We still allow them (traders) to collect 20 sen per biodegradable bag, as per SMC chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King’s communication during the last full council meeting – until further notice.

“We may consider to stop the practice,” SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jamain told The Borneo Post yesterday.

She was asked on the ways SMC would monitor compliance among the business premises here.

“SMC public health unit will monitor the implementation. We will give them (traders) grace period to adapt first, until SMC starts with the education programmes and promotional activities either on the ground or on air,” she added.

Meanwhile when officiating at the start of the Christmas Price Control Scheme 2017 in Kim Hock Supermarket, Sibu Jaya on Christmas Eve, Tiong disclosed that from January onwards, SMC would fully implement the campaign, and there would be no plastic bags provided throughout the week.

He appealed to all business operators here to give full cooperation to the campaign to help preserve and conserve the environment, while calling on consumers to bring their own shopping bags.

Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) president Dr Hii Sui Cheng said reducing the use of plastic bags is an environment-friendly approach.

“It is worthy of everybody’s support. However, if you cannot avoid using it, you should be careful when disposing of them, as they are found to have contributed to drain blockages, river pollution and unsightly beaches.

“Unlike paper products, plastic is durable and is not easily biodegradable,” Hii pointed out.

Based on a 2010 survey on major towns in Sarawak, the composition of waste include food perishables (35 per cent), paper (19 per cent), soft plastic (11 per cent), hard plastic (five per cent), garden waste (five per cent), disposable diapers (five per cent), glass (three per cent) and wood (two per cent), while the rest comprises metal and construction waste.