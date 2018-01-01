Student missing after car swept into river

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A student has been reported missing after the vehicle he was travelling was swept away by flood waters while crossing a river in Kampung Bintasan Darat, Kota Marudu early yesterday morning.

Six other people travelling with Muhammad Asyraf Nirajim, 20, managed to escape from the vehicle, a statement from the state Fire and Rescue Services Department’s operation centre said.

The incident occurred about 2.30am on Sunday as the seven men were travelling to Kampung Tigaman from Kampung Bintasan Darat.

It was learnt that the driver attempted to drive across the already flooded road when it was suddenly swept by flood waters into the river.

Six of them, including the driver, managed to escape from the vehicle except for Muhammad Asyraf who was seated at the back.

Two hours after the incident, the Toyota Innova was located about 100 metres from where it was swept away but Muhammad Asyraf was not in the vehicle. The rear windscreen had been broken.

Muhammad Asyraf was believed to have been swept away by the flood water. He is student at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Miri.

According to the state Fire and Rescue Services Department, the search and rescue operation area had been widened and the radius is now 2.6km from where the vehicle was swept away.