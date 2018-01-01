SUPP chief hails CM as proponent of scientific, technical development in Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak is heading towards electronic, scientific and technical development under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In pointing this out, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, said ‘the future of Sarawak is bright and prosperous’.

“We are grateful that our present chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari has not only continued the policies of ‘Tok Nan’ (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem), but has also done his utmost best to push ahead the development of Sarawak.

“This is to make sure that the pace of development in Sarawak would match that of the world,” he said in his New Year message yesterday.

Dr Sim further recapped Abang Johari’s key policies, which include the formation of the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), the implementation of Sarawak Pay and the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) development, which is now under active planning.

“Time passes very fast and we are now ushering in 2018. Throughout 2017, we Sarawakians had many unforgettable memories. We lost our wise and capable chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“Though Tok Nan did not lead Sarawak for a long period, he had brought great changes to Sarawak – making breakthroughs, bringing about developments and implementing policies beneficial to all the people in Sarawak.”

He added that Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11 last year, would always be remembered as a great man by Sarawakians.

Moreover, Dr Sim said the 14th general election (GE14) would be decisive in seeing whether the country would continue to grow and its security remain stable over the next five years.

“Sarawak, as an important partner in Malaysia, would strive to uphold the stability and racial harmony in the country. Sarawak would strengthen its political position in Malaysia,” he stressed.

Dr Sim said Sarawak would continue to pursue recovering its rights enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to him, the state’s four Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – would remain obligated to materialise the aspiration of Sarawakians.

Dr Sim also expressed his hope that the political autonomy of Sarawak would be further strengthened through the next parliamentary election.

“Though Sarawak has only 31 out of the 222 seats in Parliament, it can influence the decision on many important issues such as the Hudud laws amendment bill, which PAS and Umno intended to push through in Parliament.

“However, the bill was withdrawn under strong objection from Sarawak. If Sarawak could win all the 31 parliamentary seats, we could play an important role in Parliament.

“It would give additional weight to Sarawak in its negotiation with the federal government to get back our autonomy,” he said.

In this respect, Dr Sim stressed that a ‘magnificent result’ in the GE14 would enable Sarawak to restore its rights and autonomy for generations to come.

“We as the forerunners – we must build a stronger Sarawak for them.”

Dr Sim also called upon voters to continue giving their strong support to SUPP in the next election in order to see stronger Sarawak representation in Parliament.

“We hope Sarawakians would work hand in hand towards building a better future and a stronger Sarawak.”