Two-way communication vital for better service delivery – Nancy

KUCHING: Two-way communication between government departments and agencies and village and community leaders will enable better delivery of services to those in need.

In pointing this out, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dato Sri Nancy Shukri said village chiefs, for example, are agents of implementation in assisting the government to deliver its services especially to the people in the rural areas.

“This is why we constantly need to update them with the necessary latest information and development, to ensure that they can relay the message to people under their care,” said Nancy.

“Such action is important, as leaders now need to be more responsive in their action and to walk the talk,” she added.

She said this at the Government Agencies Appreciation Night for Pesta Simunjan 2017 and Pesta Sadong Jaya 2017 at a hotel here on Saturday night.

“I also would like to thank those involved all this while in government programmes and agenda, and I believe that such cooperation goes a long way in bringing benefit to the people,” said Nancy.

Nancy hoped that the momentum would continue next year as more programmes would be held.

“For 2018, there will be more activities and projects that we will implement, and we need to be ready mentally and physically from now,” she said.

Earlier at the event, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo in their speeches thanked all the departments and agencies for their services throughout 2017 for programmes held in their respective constituencies.

Also present were Asajaya district officer Habari Bakar and Simunjan district officer Abdul Khalid Manap.