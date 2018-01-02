3 schools closed on first day of school

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Flood waters forced three primary schools in Sarawak, including two in Subis district, Miri Division, to be closed on the first schooling day of 2018.

According to the secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, the three schools are SK Beliau Ahad and SK Rh Essau in Subis and SK Uma Sambob in Belaga district, affecting a total of 330 students and 52 teaching and non-teaching staff.

The access road to SK Beliau Ahad was cut off by flood waters, and the overcast weather remained a threat to this school where the water level continues to rise this morning.

The sports field, teachers’ quarters and kindergarten in the school were submerged under water up to two feet deep, forcing 117 students and 13 teachers out of the classrooms on the first schooling day of this year.

Flood water level at SK Rh Essau, which has 55 students, was between two to three feet deep at the access road to the school, making it precarious to travel and the water level at this school continues to rise.

The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation at both schools in Subis.

Meanwhile, students and parents joined teachers at SK Uma Sambob to clean up the school following a huge flood which left debris and thick mud on its trail as it receded.