Elderly couple dies in 4WD-lorry collision

MIRI: An elderly couple perished when their 4WD vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry near Batu Niah at about 9.15am today.

The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Ling Miaw Chong and wife Chai Ching Ching (61). They were pinned to their seats and died on the spot due to serious injuries.

The lorry driver was reported to be unhurt.

It is understood that the couple, both from Kampung Cina in Marudi, were on their way to Batu Niah from Miri in a Toyota Hilux while the lorry was from the opposite direction.

A team of six personnel from Miri Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 9.26am.

The team had to use power tools to extricate the bodies from their car.

Police are investigating.