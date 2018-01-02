Rela members not allowed to vote by post – EC

KUCHING: Members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) are not allowed to vote by post because they are not in the same category as the Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR) who were appointed under Section 35 of the Police Act 1967, the Election Commission (EC) clarified today.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah has denied the allegation by certain quarters claiming that nearly four million postal voters will cast their votes in the coming 14th General Election (GE14) and Rela members, a group which has been mistaken to be categorised under the PVR, will make up the largest number.

“Regarding this matter, the EC wants to emphasise that the allegation is not true and intended to confuse the public,” he pointed out in a press statement.

“In the announcement dated Oct 23, 2017, it clearly indicated that only PVR personnel certified by employer that the personnel has to perform duty on Polling Day only be granted the postal voting facility. Tha PVR personnel are appointed under Section 35 of the Police Act 1967,” he clarrified.

As such, Mohd Hashim emphasised that Rela members are not under the same category of the PVR and thus not included in the postal voting categories which were recently gazetted.

Under Article 3(1) to (4) of the Election Regulations (Postal Voting) 2003, it stipulates that any citizen who has registered as voters may vote by post provided that they must belong to one of the categories specified by the EC.

“Until the 13th GE, the EC has set up several categories of voters in the country who could apply to become postal voters such as the army and police personnel who were unable to attend the Early Voting Day,” he said.

“Members of the media and election officers on duty outside of their registered electoral district are also permitted to use the postal voting facility,” he continued.

“For overseas voters, those comprising of civil servants serving overseas and spouses, full-time students studying abroad and spouses, and Malaysians who are listed as ‘Absent Voters’ are also provided with postal voting facility,” he added.

Recently, the EC has extended the postal voting facility to several additional categories involving members of the security, health and services on duty during Polling Day only on the justification that the members involved were voters who were unable to abandon their duty on polling day.

The additional categories were gazetted by the EC on Oct 23, 2017 and Dec 13, 2017 in pursuant to the Election Regulations (Postal Voting) 2013.

The categories are 1. Fire and Rescue Department personnel, 2. members and health staff (hospital and government clinics only), 3. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel, 4. Malaysia Prison Department personnel, 5. Royal Malaysian Police Volunteer Reserve (PVR) personnel, 6. Malaysia Immigration Department personnel, 7. Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, 8. National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) personnel, and 9. National Registration Department (NRD) officers on duty in Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) only.

“For the information of the public, the postal voting facility granted to the voter categories is not automatic to all the members but it is subjected to members who are required to perform their duties on Polling Day,” he elaborated.

“More importantly, they must apply to become postal voters with certificate by respective heads of departments when the application period is opened by the EC through official notification,” he said, adding that those who did not apply are not eligible to vote through post.

Once again, Mohd Hashim said that the actual number of members in the categories involved for postal voting can only be accurately determined after the application is opened and received.

“The EC will scrutinise all postal voting application to ensure that only those eligible, as gazetted, can be allowed to use the postal voting facility,” he assured.