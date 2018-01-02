Woman dies in Jalan Lambir self-accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 38-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after she was earlier involved in a self-accident at Jalan Lambir at about 6pm on New Year’s Day.

The deceased, later identified as Elizabeth Dau Wan, suffered injuries on her left thigh and was rushed to Miri Hospital after the car – a Nissan Navara driven by husband- lost control and rammed into a road divider.

Their two children aged 14 and two, who were seated at the back, suffered feet injuries.

Another passenger, 28, also seated at the back escaped unhurt.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the case.

Police are investigating the case under Section 14 (1) of the Road Transport Act.