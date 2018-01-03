District voting centres ready for general election – CM

SANDAKAN: District Voting Centres (DVC) in Sabah are ready for the coming general election, said Chief Minsiter Tan Sri Musa Aman here, yesterday.

“I have visited a few DVCs in which I was briefed by the heads of each DVC. So far, I think that the preparation done is very good and we are ready to face the coming election. God’s willing, with strong support from the people, we (Barisan Nasional) would be able to win,” he said after visiting the Kampung Padas DVC at Mile 10, here yesterday.

Musa had also visited Sungai Manila DVC Mile 12 here a day before and presented schoolbags and utentils to 350 pupils.

His visit here yesterday was followed by the Pemimpin Mesra Rakyat (people-friendly leader) programme held at Kampung Padas Mile 10 here.

Musa, in his speech in front of the villagers, said that for the coming election, the rakyat must be united to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) government as BN would continue to work hard to bring about more development to Sabah.

He said that the BN government was dedicated to fight for the rakyat and help those in need, as much as it could.

“We realise that there are pending developments that need to be done, we will do that as soon as possible. However, we also cannot deny that BN has proven that it has brought developments to Sabah over the years. (We have built) Infrastructure and facilities such as clinics, schools and roads,” Musa added.

During the programme, 300 students from Kampung Padas received schoolbags, books and stationery while 20 disabled persons and senior citizens received financial assistance. The donations were given through the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Koperasi Pembangunan Desa.

Musa said he hoped the assistance given would be able to reduce the burden of parents, especially those in the rural areas.

“This shows how much the government cares about the people. The Sandakan Education Hub is also another good example of how we help to boost education in Sandakan. We hope that this hub would be able to help parents here as they would not need to send their children to Kota Kinabalu or overseas to further their education.

“Parents could send their children to study in Sandakan and would be able to save a lot on transportation fees. Sandakan Education Hub now has MRSM, Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Politeknik,” he said.

Also present were Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Zakaria Edris, Libaran member of parliament Datuk Juslie Ajirol, Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin and Sandakan Municipal Council president Datuk James Wong.

Meanwhile, a mother of four schoolgoing children, Rosmawati Maideen, 31, said the school supply presents from the government for her children were very meaningful as the free items could reduce my family’s expenditure.

“I do not need to buy these school items and they would have cost quite a sum for my children,” said Rosmawati who has two children at SK Padas and two more at SMK Libaran.

Housewife Siti Nur Shahira, 25, was grateful to the caring gesture of the state government by providing school assistance to her two children, aged six and seven at SK Padas.

“They are very excited with the starting school present,” said Siti Nur who hoped the programme would continue in future.