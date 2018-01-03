Gangsterism, bullying in Sabah schools still low – police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Gangsterism and bullying among school students here in Sabah are still low as compared to schools in Peninsular Malaysia, said State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division chief SAC Ahmad Fadzillah Mohamed.

“Gangsterism and bullying among school students are still under control here in Sabah as compared to the peninsula.

“We have heard of several incidents of such negative activity taking place in schools but here in Sabah, such incident is still low.

“That is why we believe it is better to tackle this matter earlier by going to schools and giving talks and lectures on topics such as gangsterism, bullying, drugs, sexual harassment, rapes and other negative activities within schools,” he said during the Back To School 2018 – Community Safety program at Kota Kinabalu High School here yesterday.

Also present were deputy city police chief superintendent George Abdul Rakman, KK Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division chief DSP Kalsom Idris, Luyang police chief Sub-Inspector Abdul Samad Hj Sumadi and KK High School excellent principal Lim Lai Hong.

Elaborating further on the Back To School program, Fadzillah said the program was aimed at building discipline among students, getting feedback from teachers and parents of their students and children’s activity.

“Police officers from the Community Safety Division will visit each selected school twice a year to to give talks, lectures as well as receive feedback from the school,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim welcomed the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) in creating such a programme which is seen as an initiative to prevent students from being involved in negative activities.

She said teasing among students is normal at every school while KK High School had not received any reports of serious negative activities or crime related offences from students or teachers.

The school currently has 2,011 students with 113 teachers, 14 non-academic staff and four security personnel.