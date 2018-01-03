‘Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road upgrading works should be undertaken by Samling’

MIRI: Former Bukit Mas MP and member of the Northern Highland Development committee Datuk Mutang Tagal has called on the upgrading works of 66-kilometre Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road to be undertaken by Samling and not be sub-contracted out in the interest of long-term development plans.

He said the company is an internationally renowned company for its high standard of road construction and has good knowledge of the terrain and challenges from its long logging concession background there.

“Samling knows the area well and has ready heavy machinery and equipment in the area. It should maintain their high standard and not sub-contract the works out, “ he said when asked to comment on road upgrading and real time situation on the ground between Lawas and Ba Kelalan.

Mutang and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong were tasked by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan on Sept 12, last year to ensure that there is good road linking the highlands of Ba Kelalan to Lawas to spur the development there.

Awang Tengah in officiating the Border Games 2017 in Ba Kelalan last year, told both Mutang and Henry to seek for funds and ways to ensure the road upgrading work would materialise, particularly, through the northern highlands development vehicle under the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

“When this road is up, the highlands will definitely grow,” said Mutang.

Mutang pointed to the major infrastructure upgrading works across the border in the Indonesian side where there is already good road linking the big Long Bawan settlement to Pa’ Api, and plans are in the pipeline to link it to Long Midang and the border.

Mutang, who is from Buduk Nur village in Ba Kelalan which is situated near the border, said there are a lot of infrastructure works, including extending of aircraft runway, upgrading of roads and telecommunication there.

Currently, there is already a steady flow of traffic of Indonesians heading to Lawas for supplies, and the upgrading of the Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road, including linking it to the Indonesian road network there would be a boost to the physical and economic development in Ba Kelalan where a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) post project is currently being implemented.

The current road condition has markedly improved with the pre-Christmas push by the contractor, particularly with the potholes-ridden stretched between Long Luping and Long Semadoh, including Long Beluyu stretch by last Christmas.

However, the stretch leading to the villages in Ba Kelalan is still pothole-riddled as bad weather affected progress of the improvement efforts of Samling.

“There are three teams – in Ba Kelalan, Long Semadoh and Long Luping- and the machinery are all there, and I believed that if Samling will to undertaken the job itself, it would be of good standard, “ Mutang said.

The road users and transporters plying the Ba Kelalan road said it was a welcomed Christmas gift for the Lun Bawang community in Long Semadoh and Ba Kelalan after enduring the atrocious condition of this lifeline.

The road was initially built by the army under the Jiwa Murni programme and completed in 2013 but there has been no maintenance and state Public Works department only took over from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) after a meeting by Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing government representatives in Putrajaya on Oct 24, last year.