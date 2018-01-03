Man killed in crash at Ling Kai Cheng Road

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A man was killed in an accident that struck Ling Kai Cheng Road in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Upon receiving a distress call, police personnel were sent to the scene where they found the man.

Firefighters were also there, where they helped to extricate the man out of the wrecked car.

The driver was later identified as Lim Hood Shang, aged 46.

Based on initial investigation, he might have lost control of his car, which then crashed into a tree by the roadside.

The body was later sent to Sibu Hospital.

Police are investigating.