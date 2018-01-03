Miri FA eager to test mettle on national stage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Miri FA squad has begun preparations in earnest for matches at the national-level of the Liga Bolasepak Rakyat (LBR) which kicks off at the end of the month.

Miri FA coach Mohd Hakimi Man is under no illusion that it will be a tall order for his players.

“We (have to) give the competitive edge to other teams,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The team is currently undergoing fitness training after taking a week off.

Miri FA stepped onto the national stage after the Sibu team failed to turn up for their Sarawak Zone play off match on Dec 23.

They qualified for the national-level stage of the tournament alongside Kuching’s Gedong Gators.

Hakimi also stressed the importance of changing tactics depending on the playing pattern of their opponents.

He will head to Kuala Lumpur next week to attend the draw for the upcoming matches.